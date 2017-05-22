Tests in Center reveal water above safe level for drinking

High nitrate content in a well tested in the Center led to a press release by Supervisor Jim Dougherty on Friday, suggesting that Center residents "may want to consider having their own wells tested for water quality as high nitrate levels affect the quality of drinking water." According to Cornell University Cooperative Extension, an excess level of nitrates is especially harmful to infants and young children and "indicate[s] the possible presence of other more serious residential or agricultural contaminants, such as bacteria or pesticides."

