Study: Weathering of rocks a poor regulator of global temperatures
A new University of Washington study shows that the textbook understanding of global chemical weathering - in which rocks are dissolved, washed down rivers and eventually end up on the ocean floor to begin the process again - does not depend on Earth's temperature in the way that geologists had believed. The study, published May 22 in the open-access journal Nature Communications , looks at a key aspect of carbon cycling, the process by which carbon atoms move between the air, rocks and the oceans.
