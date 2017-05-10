Study sheds light on island's volcanic history
Geologists have long known the Hawaiian Islands formed as the Pacific plate moved over a magma hot spot that feeds the volcanoes. Why, for instance, do the volcanoes of the Big Island follow two parallel paths - known as the Loa and Kea tracks - with their own distinct chemical composition? After all, they are fed by the same hot spot deep below the ocean floor.
