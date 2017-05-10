Study: Fracking, north-south drilling open up Wyoming oil
A new Wyoming State Geological Survey study says certain hydraulic fracturing and directional drilling techniques are the secrets to tapping a previously unprofitable oil deposit. A survey report released Monday says six companies have produced oil from 119 wells targeting the Codell Sandstone over the past five years.
