Strategic Minerals to acquire outstanding shares in Central Australia Rare Earths Pty Ltd
Shares in Strategic Minerals are up more than 5% after agreeing to acquire the shares it does not already own in joint venture Central Australia Rare Earths Pty Ltd . It was acquiring the shares from JV partner Rarus Ltd for A 522,500 in shares, with the latter company subscribing for 19m new Strategic Minerals' shares at A 0.0275 each.
