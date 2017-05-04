Strategic Minerals to acquire outstan...

Strategic Minerals to acquire outstanding shares in Central Australia Rare Earths Pty Ltd

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Live Charts

Shares in Strategic Minerals are up more than 5% after agreeing to acquire the shares it does not already own in joint venture Central Australia Rare Earths Pty Ltd . It was acquiring the shares from JV partner Rarus Ltd for A 522,500 in shares, with the latter company subscribing for 19m new Strategic Minerals' shares at A 0.0275 each.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Live Charts.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Geology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Brine well could cause massive sinkhole in Carl... Apr 17 xray45 4
News Oklahoma is laboratory for research on human-in... Apr 12 labrat 1
News USGS reports 2.3 magnitude earthquake near Hiaw... (Mar '15) Apr '17 Facts 11
News A chance for the Pluto-huggers? Scientist leads... Mar '17 laurele 1
News 4-Billion-Year-Old Fossils Could Be Eartha s Ol... Mar '17 Quebec 1
News USGS: Oklahoma, Kansas Have Significant Potenti... Mar '17 haveyoueverseenth... 1
News Deranged and Deluded: The Media's Complicity In... Feb '17 Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
See all Geology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Geology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,745 • Total comments across all topics: 280,832,878

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC