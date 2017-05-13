Skagway feels back-to-back magnitude 6.2, 6.3 eart...

Nearly 60 years after a magnitude 7.7 earthquake struck Lituya Bay, Alaska - leading to a tsunami that devastated the area - six U.S. Geological Survey geologists revisited the isolated region of Alaska, to pick up where their scientific predecessors left off. Above, members of the USGS research team pause to take in the view of South Crillon Glacier from a study site along the Fairweather Fault in Southeast Alaska.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Skagway News.