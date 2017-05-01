Seismologist Lucy Jones explains recent small earthquakes that shook Southern California
Two small tremors stemming from Santa Monica and Corona shook areas of Southern California in two days, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The first of the two earthquakes measured 3.1 in Santa Monica shortly before 10:30 p.m. on Monday, May 1. It was felt the most in western parts of Los Angeles and Pacific Palisades.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inland Valley Daily Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Geology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Brine well could cause massive sinkhole in Carl...
|Apr 17
|xray45
|4
|Oklahoma is laboratory for research on human-in...
|Apr 12
|labrat
|1
|USGS reports 2.3 magnitude earthquake near Hiaw... (Mar '15)
|Apr 5
|Facts
|11
|A chance for the Pluto-huggers? Scientist leads...
|Mar '17
|laurele
|1
|4-Billion-Year-Old Fossils Could Be Eartha s Ol...
|Mar '17
|Quebec
|1
|USGS: Oklahoma, Kansas Have Significant Potenti...
|Mar '17
|haveyoueverseenth...
|1
|Deranged and Deluded: The Media's Complicity In...
|Feb '17
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
Find what you want!
Search Geology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC