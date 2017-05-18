Rivers of Saturn's Moon Titan Reveal Mars-Like Evolution
Titan's Nile-like feature Vid Flumina, a network of steep-sided canyons filled with liquid hydrocarbons, is clearly visible un the upper left of this image from NASA's Cassini spacecraft. The evolution of the hydrocarbon-rich surface on Saturn's largest moon, Titan , may have more in common with the history of Mars' dusty landscape than with Earth's dynamic geology, scientists said in new research.
