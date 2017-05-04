Reports of boom, shaking in the Lowcountry
Live 5 News has received multiple reports of a loud boom and brief shaking in the Lowcountry and is working to find the cause. Steve Jaum with the College of Charleston Department of Geology and Environmental Geosciences says no earthquake has been recorded in the area and it was most likely a sonic boom from an aircraft offshore.
