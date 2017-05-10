Rapid ohia death tracking on the go: ...

Rapid ohia death tracking on the go: Equipment makes detection quick

Identifying cases of rapid ohia death on Hawaii Island just became easier thanks to a new tool that allows teams to diagnose infected trees while in the field. The "lab in a suitcase" is described in a paper published last month by researchers from the U.S. Geological Survey, Hawaii Cooperative Studies Unit at the University of Hawaii at Hilo, University of Hawaii at Manoa College of Tropical Agriculture and Human Resources, and U.S. Department of Agriculture Pacific Basin Agricultural Research Center.

