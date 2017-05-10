Radford University geology department donates maps to local Scout reservation
As a community service project, a team of Radford University Department of Geology faculty and students has been mapping the geology of the 14,000-acre Blue Ridge Scout Reservation in Pulaski County. After several years of research and mapping, the group completed the project and recently presented two framed geological maps to area Scouts and Scout leaders during a ceremony in Radford University's Center for the Sciences.
