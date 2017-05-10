Quake of 6.8 magnitude strikes off Vanuatu in South Pacific: USGS
An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.8 struck north of the South Pacific island nation of Vanuatu on Tuesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said. The quake was recorded at a depth of 175 km and was located about 115 km north of Vanuatu's Santo island, the USGS said.
