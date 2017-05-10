Quake of 6.8 magnitude strikes off Va...

Quake of 6.8 magnitude strikes off Vanuatu in South Pacific: USGS

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.8 struck north of the South Pacific island nation of Vanuatu on Tuesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said. The quake was recorded at a depth of 175 km and was located about 115 km north of Vanuatu's Santo island, the USGS said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Geology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Brine well could cause massive sinkhole in Carl... Apr 17 xray45 4
News Oklahoma is laboratory for research on human-in... Apr 12 labrat 1
News USGS reports 2.3 magnitude earthquake near Hiaw... (Mar '15) Apr '17 Facts 11
News A chance for the Pluto-huggers? Scientist leads... Mar '17 laurele 1
News 4-Billion-Year-Old Fossils Could Be Eartha s Ol... Mar '17 Quebec 1
News USGS: Oklahoma, Kansas Have Significant Potenti... Mar '17 haveyoueverseenth... 1
News Deranged and Deluded: The Media's Complicity In... Feb '17 Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
See all Geology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Geology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Boston Marathon
  1. Mexico
  2. Egypt
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,908 • Total comments across all topics: 280,898,118

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC