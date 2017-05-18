Quake of 5.7 magnitude hits Mexico, no damage reported
Am earthquake of 5.7 magnitude struck southwestern Mexico on Saturday, but there were no immediate reports of damage or casualties, the Mexican government said. The epicenter of the quake was some 52 kilometers northwest of Cintalapa in the state of Chiapas, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Comments
Add your comments below
Geology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Brine well could cause massive sinkhole in Carl...
|Apr '17
|xray45
|4
|Oklahoma is laboratory for research on human-in...
|Apr '17
|labrat
|1
|USGS reports 2.3 magnitude earthquake near Hiaw... (Mar '15)
|Apr '17
|Facts
|11
|A chance for the Pluto-huggers? Scientist leads...
|Mar '17
|laurele
|1
|4-Billion-Year-Old Fossils Could Be Eartha s Ol...
|Mar '17
|Quebec
|1
|USGS: Oklahoma, Kansas Have Significant Potenti...
|Mar '17
|haveyoueverseenth...
|1
|Deranged and Deluded: The Media's Complicity In...
|Feb '17
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
Find what you want!
Search Geology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC