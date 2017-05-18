Quake of 5.7 magnitude hits Mexico, n...

Quake of 5.7 magnitude hits Mexico, no damage reported

17 hrs ago

Am earthquake of 5.7 magnitude struck southwestern Mexico on Saturday, but there were no immediate reports of damage or casualties, the Mexican government said. The epicenter of the quake was some 52 kilometers northwest of Cintalapa in the state of Chiapas, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

