Quake Measuring 4.1 Rattles Santa Barbara County's South Coast
Several areas reported a sharp jolt at 9:42 p.m., lasting 3-4 seconds, from the temblor that the U.S. Geological Survey said was centered in the ocean about 10 miles west of Isla Vista, at a depth of about 1.5 miles. An aftershock of 3.1 was reported about a minute after the initial quake, and two smaller aftershocks - of 2.2 and 2.0 - were reported a few minutes later.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.
Add your comments below
Geology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Brine well could cause massive sinkhole in Carl...
|Apr 17
|xray45
|4
|Oklahoma is laboratory for research on human-in...
|Apr '17
|labrat
|1
|USGS reports 2.3 magnitude earthquake near Hiaw... (Mar '15)
|Apr '17
|Facts
|11
|A chance for the Pluto-huggers? Scientist leads...
|Mar '17
|laurele
|1
|4-Billion-Year-Old Fossils Could Be Eartha s Ol...
|Mar '17
|Quebec
|1
|USGS: Oklahoma, Kansas Have Significant Potenti...
|Mar '17
|haveyoueverseenth...
|1
|Deranged and Deluded: The Media's Complicity In...
|Feb '17
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
Find what you want!
Search Geology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC