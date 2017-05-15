Quake Measuring 4.1 Rattles Santa Bar...

Quake Measuring 4.1 Rattles Santa Barbara County's South Coast

Several areas reported a sharp jolt at 9:42 p.m., lasting 3-4 seconds, from the temblor that the U.S. Geological Survey said was centered in the ocean about 10 miles west of Isla Vista, at a depth of about 1.5 miles. An aftershock of 3.1 was reported about a minute after the initial quake, and two smaller aftershocks - of 2.2 and 2.0 - were reported a few minutes later.

