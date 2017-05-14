Quake kills two, injures hundreds in ...

Quake kills two, injures hundreds in Iran: state media

A 5.7 magnitude earthquake near Iran's border with Turkmenistan killed two people, injured hundreds and caused widespread damage, state media reported Sunday, citing the country's seismological center. The quake, which struck at 1800 GMT Saturday in and around the city of Bojnurd, North Khorasan province, killed a 54-year-old woman and a teenage girl, ISNA news agency reported.

