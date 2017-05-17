Pet sales, 2 earthquakes, CA housing crisis; KCRA Today May 17, 2017
The city of Sacramento voted to amend an ordinance Tuesday night banning the commercial sale of dogs, cats and rabbits from pet stores citywide. Council members approved the changes, which appeared on the consent calendar during the city council meeting.
