Our planet is always on the move

No matter how still you sit, or how intensely you focus on not twitching a finger, scratching an itch, or blinking an eye, you cannot help moving - very fast For starters, if you are sitting on the equator, you are moving from west to east at about 1,000 miles per hour as the earth rotates on its axis. Even if you are sitting at the North Pole, where you would not be moving so much as rotating very slowly in one spot, you would still be zipping right along, because the earth itself is orbiting the sun at 65,000 miles per hour.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.