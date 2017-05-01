Oklahoma Shook Much Less Last Month Compared To 2016
The amount of earthquakes the state experienced in April is half as much as it was the same time last year, according to a new report from the U.S. Geological Survey. Strong earthquakes near Cushing and Pawnee last year prompted the Oklahoma Corporation Commission to implement changes, including shutting down some of the Arbuckle disposal wells and the reduction in volume of others.
