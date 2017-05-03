OGS Looks to Expand Earthquake Tracking With Limited Funds
New numbers out from the Oklahoma Geological Survey show April 2017 saw half the number of 3.0 magnitude earthquakes as April 2016. Oklahoma Geological Survey Director Dr. Jeremy Boak said an increase in seismographs would give researchers a better understanding of where the most seismic activity in the state occurs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.
Add your comments below
Geology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Brine well could cause massive sinkhole in Carl...
|Apr 17
|xray45
|4
|Oklahoma is laboratory for research on human-in...
|Apr 12
|labrat
|1
|USGS reports 2.3 magnitude earthquake near Hiaw... (Mar '15)
|Apr 5
|Facts
|11
|A chance for the Pluto-huggers? Scientist leads...
|Mar '17
|laurele
|1
|4-Billion-Year-Old Fossils Could Be Eartha s Ol...
|Mar '17
|Quebec
|1
|USGS: Oklahoma, Kansas Have Significant Potenti...
|Mar '17
|haveyoueverseenth...
|1
|Deranged and Deluded: The Media's Complicity In...
|Feb '17
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
Find what you want!
Search Geology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC