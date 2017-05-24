Northern Alabama Removed From Drought...

Northern Alabama Removed From Drought Advisory

Read more: WHNT-TV Huntsville

After 5 days of rain the streams around the Valley are flowing fast! Every site in Norther Alabama and Southern Tennessee monitored by the United States Geological Survey is flowing at a rate near or above average. The consistent rainfall this week has been good for our water systems, which have spent the year recovering from the 2016 drought.

Read more at WHNT-TV Huntsville.

