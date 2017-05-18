National Park Service bans scientist from studying the Grand Canyon because he's a Christian

The American government is engaged in active persecution of American Christians via the National Park Service, which has barred a scientist from the creationist group Answers in Genesis from entering Grand Canyon National Park to conduct research because his findings may contradict the park's official position that geographic strata were formed over millions of years as opposed to resulting from the Great Flood described in the Bible . Dr. Andrew Snelling, a research geologist who serves as the director of research at AiG, was told that he would not be allowed to get anywhere near the Grand Canyon to perform his work because the results could undermine what the park tells its guests about how this natural wonder of the world was formed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsTarget.com.