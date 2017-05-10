Mega-Quakes Can Cause Earth's Crust t...

Mega-Quakes Can Cause Earth's Crust to Rip Open and Snap Shut

14 hrs ago Read more: LiveScience

Like a crocodile's jaw opening and snapping shut, Earth's crust can rip apart and then violently close back up during an earthquake, a new study finds. The discovery refutes previous claims that this kind of phenomenon was impossible, and the new research could potentially require that current seismic maps be redrawn.

