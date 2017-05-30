Massive California Landslide Visible from Space

Images taken by NASA's Operational Land Imager on Landsat 8 reveal the extent of a massive landslide that has blocked off Big Sur's Highway 1. On the left, an image taken prior to the landslide , in the middle, an image taken after a smaller landslide that preceded the current one , and on the right, an image of the bigger landslide Jaw-dropping before-and-after satellite images capture the magnitude of a massive landslide along California's Big Sur coastline. The landslide , which sent more than 1 million tons of rocks and dirt across California's scenic coastal Highway 1, occurred on the night of May 20. Before the huge rockfall, a smaller one occurred earlier in the spring.

