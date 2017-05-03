Map of the underworld may let us play...

Map of the underworld may let us play plate tectonics in reverse

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: New Scientist

The road to hell may be paved with good intentions, but at least there's now a map to get you there. The map is the first to show the whereabouts of almost 100 massive remnants of what were once tectonic plates, but which long ago sank into the bowels of our planet through a process called subduction.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Scientist.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Geology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Brine well could cause massive sinkhole in Carl... Apr 17 xray45 4
News Oklahoma is laboratory for research on human-in... Apr 12 labrat 1
News USGS reports 2.3 magnitude earthquake near Hiaw... (Mar '15) Apr 5 Facts 11
News A chance for the Pluto-huggers? Scientist leads... Mar '17 laurele 1
News 4-Billion-Year-Old Fossils Could Be Eartha s Ol... Mar '17 Quebec 1
News USGS: Oklahoma, Kansas Have Significant Potenti... Mar '17 haveyoueverseenth... 1
News Deranged and Deluded: The Media's Complicity In... Feb '17 Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
See all Geology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Geology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,717 • Total comments across all topics: 280,765,120

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC