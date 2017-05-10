Magnitude 6.4 quake hits about 100 km off pacific coast of El Salvador: USGS
A magnitude 6.4 quake hit about 100 km out in the Pacific off the coast of El Salvador on Friday, the U.S. Geological Survey said. MEXICO CITY Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto wrote to Leonardo DiCaprio on Twitter on Thursday in a bid to reassure the Hollywood actor his government was taking steps to protect a rare porpoise in Mexican waters teetering on the brink of extinction.
