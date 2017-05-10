Magnitude 6.4 quake hits about 100 km...

Magnitude 6.4 quake hits about 100 km off pacific coast of El Salvador: USGS

22 hrs ago

A magnitude 6.4 quake hit about 100 km out in the Pacific off the coast of El Salvador on Friday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

