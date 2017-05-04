Magnitude 4.2 earthquake reported off the Oregon Coast
U.S. Geological Survey data show the earthquake took place approximately 130 miles off the coast around 7:27 local time. The earthquake was centered at a depth of 6.2 miles along the Blanco Fracture Zone in the Pacific Ocean, that's around 80 miles from the western edge of the Cascadia Subduction Zone.
