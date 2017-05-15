Legislature passes bill to require di...

Legislature passes bill to require disclosure of house's seismic risk

Read more: Portland Tribune

The Senate has passed a bill 24-to-5 that requires property owners to disclose seismic risk when selling a house. "Currently, a house that was constructed before 1974 may not, in fact, be bolted to its foundation," said Sen. Rod Monroe, D-Portland.

