Interior Department agency removes cl...

Interior Department agency removes climate change language from news release

There are 1 comment on the Washington Post story from 18 hrs ago, titled Interior Department agency removes climate change language from news release.

APRIL 27: An aerial view of Jakarta's new seawall and land which has been sinking below sea level on April 27, 2017. Jakarta, one of the world's most densely populated cities, is also one of the fastest-sinking cities in the world under the weight of development and rising sea levels caused by global warming.

Fixin Stupid

Minneapolis, MN

#1 22 min ago
Once again, it appears imprecise verbiage has been been removed to assuage a gross misunderstanding of the science:
Washington Post wrote:
<quoted text>

"....one of the fastest-sinking cities in the world under the weight of development and rising sea levels caused by global warming."
So now "sinking cities" are "caused by global warming"?
Chicago, IL

