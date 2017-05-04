Injection-Well Rates Eyed in 2016 OK Quake

A group of seismologists says in a new report that disposal wells, particularly variable-rate wells, likely led to last September's 5.8-magnitude earthquake near Pawnee, Oklahoma, the strongest quake ever recorded in the state. The newest issue of the journal Seismological Research Letters , published by the Seismological Society of America, contains a special focus section on the Pawnee earthquake , which occurred Sept.

