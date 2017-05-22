In Goa's 3,702 sq km exist 16 geologi...

In Goa's 3,702 sq km exist 16 geological time zones

PANAJI: Goa may be embedded with India's oldest rocks, trondhjemite gneiss, but that apart, the tiny state is one of the geologically most diverse regions. If you traverse Goa's 3,702 sqkm, you will be walking across as many as 16 geological time zones , say geologists.

