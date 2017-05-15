If aliens lived on Mars, they might have lived in oasis-like pools

The scene was much different about 4.5 billion years ago: Water covered about 20% of the planet's surface, and 400-foot-tall megatsunamis raced across ancient oceans. Alien life might have emerged and thrived on this warm, wet, and dynamic world - that is, until solar storms began to blow away the air and water some 300 million years later.

