Huge reserves of natural gas under East Texas will fuel the future economy, experts say
The Daisy Bradford No. 3 well opened up the East Texas Oil Field, now part of the Haynesville Shale.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tyler Morning Telegraph.
Comments
Add your comments below
Geology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Brine well could cause massive sinkhole in Carl...
|Apr '17
|xray45
|4
|Oklahoma is laboratory for research on human-in...
|Apr '17
|labrat
|1
|USGS reports 2.3 magnitude earthquake near Hiaw... (Mar '15)
|Apr '17
|Facts
|11
|A chance for the Pluto-huggers? Scientist leads...
|Mar '17
|laurele
|1
|4-Billion-Year-Old Fossils Could Be Eartha s Ol...
|Mar '17
|Quebec
|1
|USGS: Oklahoma, Kansas Have Significant Potenti...
|Mar '17
|haveyoueverseenth...
|1
|Deranged and Deluded: The Media's Complicity In...
|Feb '17
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
Find what you want!
Search Geology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC