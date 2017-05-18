Harper County records five quakes in ...

Harper County records five quakes in past week, but largest temblor was 4.2 south of the state bo...

Read more: The Hutchinson News, Hutchinson Kansas

Two earthquakes on Friday in Harper County, including a magnitude 3.0, added to a cluster of five quakes in a region southeast of Harper that occurred over the past week.

