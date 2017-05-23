Fellowship caps PhD graduation celebr...

Fellowship caps PhD graduation celebrations

It will be a double celebration for emergency management specialist Sara McBride who is conferred with her doctorate at Massey University Graduation ceremonies in Wellington on Thursday. Awarded by the United States Geological Survey, the fellowship encourages recipients to further develop their own research and support existing world-class research.

