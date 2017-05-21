Examining the Carbon Dioxide Cycle
In high school and college I did reasonably well in the physical sciences: chemistry, physics and geology. From these studies one can learn that carbon is an element, is widely available throughout our universe, is chemically active , is present in the atmosphere as carbon dioxide, is present in all natural fresh and ocean water, is a component of rocks , is a primary element of buried organic materials , and is a very important element of the human body .
Start the conversation, or Read more at NorCalBlogs.
Add your comments below
Geology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Brine well could cause massive sinkhole in Carl...
|Apr '17
|xray45
|4
|Oklahoma is laboratory for research on human-in...
|Apr '17
|labrat
|1
|USGS reports 2.3 magnitude earthquake near Hiaw... (Mar '15)
|Apr '17
|Facts
|11
|A chance for the Pluto-huggers? Scientist leads...
|Mar '17
|laurele
|1
|4-Billion-Year-Old Fossils Could Be Eartha s Ol...
|Mar '17
|Quebec
|1
|USGS: Oklahoma, Kansas Have Significant Potenti...
|Mar '17
|haveyoueverseenth...
|1
|Deranged and Deluded: The Media's Complicity In...
|Feb '17
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
Find what you want!
Search Geology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC