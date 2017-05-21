Examining the Carbon Dioxide Cycle

In high school and college I did reasonably well in the physical sciences: chemistry, physics and geology. From these studies one can learn that carbon is an element, is widely available throughout our universe, is chemically active , is present in the atmosphere as carbon dioxide, is present in all natural fresh and ocean water, is a component of rocks , is a primary element of buried organic materials , and is a very important element of the human body .

