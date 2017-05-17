Ending Obama EPA's ban on Alaska's Pe...

Ending Obama EPA's ban on Alaska's Pebble Mine is right for American energy

Read more: The Hill

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is again drawing the ire of environmentalists, this time by lifting an Obama-era ban on development of Alaska's Pebble Mine. It's part of a dramatic pivot driven by the Trump administration, with rule changes, proposals and executive orders all intended to realign U.S. public lands policy with the White House's development-minded approach.

