Eight dead after earthquake in western China

A moderate but shallow earthquake in the far west of China has killed eight people and injured 11, according to state media. http://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/news/world-news/article35702784.ece/2e5da/AUTOCROP/h342/PANews%20BT_P-21686ede-f15f-4410-ae82-161d1c166522_I1.jpg A moderate but shallow earthquake in the far west of China has killed eight people and injured 11, according to state media.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Belfast Telegraph.