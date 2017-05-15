Earthquake workshop at LBCC Tuesday t...

Earthquake workshop at LBCC Tuesday to focus on preparedness

The workshop – hosted by the Federal Alliance for Safe Homes, FEMA, the county Office of Emergency Management and the city of Long Beach – is from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The workshop will focus on educating, training and preparing the whole community including businesses, and houses of worship and community-based organizations. The event will also include an expo featuring city, county and other disaster preparedness organizations and companies.

