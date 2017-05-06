Earthquake: Magnitude 3.3 quake strikes near California-Nevada border

Map shows the approximate location of the epicenter of Saturday morning's magnitude 3.3 earthquake near Bridgeport, Calif A shallow magnitude 3.3 earthquake was reported Saturday morning 17 miles from Bridgeport, Calif., near the California-Nevada border, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The temblor occurred at 8:05 a.m. Pacific time at a depth of 18.6 miles.

