Earthquake: 4.0 quake strikes near Isla Vista, Calif.
The first temblor was at 9:42 p.m., when a shallow magnitude 4.1 earthquake struck about eight miles west of Isla Vista in the waters of the Pacific Ocean, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The second earthquake, with a magnitude 3.1, occurred at 9:43 p.m. and its epicenter was along the coast just east of El Capitan State Beach, according to the USGS.
