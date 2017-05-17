Earthquake: 3.3 quake strikes near Malibu
The earthquake struck 12 miles from Malibu at a depth of 9.3 miles, the USGS reports. A shallow magnitude 3.3 earthquake was reported Thursday morning 12 miles from Malibu, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
