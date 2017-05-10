Disappearing Montana Glaciers A 'Bellwether' Of Melting To Come?
Some have been reduced by as much as 85 percent over the past 50 years, while the average loss is 39 percent, according to a new study from the U.S. Geological Survey and Portland State University. The researchers looked at historic trends for 39 glaciers, 37 of which are found in the park.
