Detroit gems: Mineral museum opens at Wayne State University
Nearly 100 mineral pieces that went from Thomas Edison to Henry Ford to the trash before being saved are among the gems displayed at Detroit's newest museum. Wayne State University's Geology Mineral Museum opens Friday in the Old Main building with a grand opening and open house.
