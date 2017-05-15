County Briefing
An introduction to the local geology around Beaver Creek State Park will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday starting at the Wildlife Education Center. Join Wildlife Education Center volunteer and geologist Cheryl Mattevi for an explanation of the geologic events that influence land forms and resources that have left their imprint on the park as well as their significance.
