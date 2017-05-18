China successfully extracted gas from 'flammable ice' and it could lead to a new source of energy

China has succeeded in extracting methane gas from solid deposits under the sea in an experiment that could eventually lead to the commercial production of what is being touted as an abundant new source of energy. In a first for the country, engineers extracted the gas from the so-called "flammable ice" - methane hydrate, where the gas is trapped in ice crystals - and converted it to natural gas in a single, continuous operation on a floating production platform in the Shenhu area of the South China Sea, about 300km southeast of Hong Kong, the Ministry of Land and Resources said on Thursday.

