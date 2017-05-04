China Geoparks in Inner Mongolia and Xinjiang given world-class...

Two sites in China's Inner Mongolia and Xinjiang are among eight areas around the globe to have been given world-class heritage status for their "great diversity of geology" by the United Nations. Arxan, the mid-low mountain region of Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, and Keketuohai in Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region have been added to the UN heritage body Unesco's list of 127 Global Geoparks.

