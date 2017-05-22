China Claims Methane Hydrates Breakth...

China Claims Methane Hydrates Breakthrough May Lead To Global Energy Revolution

China is talking up its achievement of mining flammable ice for the first time from underneath the South China Sea. Estimates of the South China Sea's methane hydrate potential now range as high as 150 billion cubic meters of natural gas equivalent.

