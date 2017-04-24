British Columbia earthquake: Powerful 6.2-magnitude quake strikes near US border
The strong quake hit an area near the border with the US state of Alaska in the early hours of today, officials said. The United States Geological Survey initially said the quake measured an estimated 6.5, but has since said it was 6.2. One man, Taylor Tiefenbach, wrote on Twitter this morning: "That was an interesting way to wake up.
