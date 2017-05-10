Biggest earthquake yet in Kitsap Peninsula swarm
The strongest earthquake yet in an ongoing swarm on the Key Peninsula hit early Thursday and hundreds reported feeling it. A 3.6-magnitude hit just over two miles outside Bremerton at 12:35 a.m. More than 700 people in the region reported feeling it to the U.S. Geological Survey.
