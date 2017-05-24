Big Sur Landslide Being Called The Biggest In State History
Last weekend's massive landslide at Mud Creek along Highway 1 in Monterey County, the first dramatic photos of which appeared on Tuesday, is being called the largest slide in recorded state history, with a spokeswoman for Caltrans referring to it as "one of a kind." Spokeswoman Susana Cruz tells the Associated Press that "it's still moving," and it will take some time to assess the scope of the cleanup and rebuilding process that is to come.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sfist.
Add your comments below
Geology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Interior Department agency removes climate chan...
|Tue
|Fixin Stupid
|1
|Brine well could cause massive sinkhole in Carl...
|Apr '17
|xray45
|4
|Oklahoma is laboratory for research on human-in...
|Apr '17
|labrat
|1
|USGS reports 2.3 magnitude earthquake near Hiaw... (Mar '15)
|Apr '17
|Facts
|11
|A chance for the Pluto-huggers? Scientist leads...
|Mar '17
|laurele
|1
|4-Billion-Year-Old Fossils Could Be Eartha s Ol...
|Mar '17
|Quebec
|1
|USGS: Oklahoma, Kansas Have Significant Potenti...
|Mar '17
|haveyoueverseenth...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Geology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC