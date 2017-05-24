Big Sur Landslide Being Called The Bi...

Big Sur Landslide Being Called The Biggest In State History

16 hrs ago Read more: Sfist

Last weekend's massive landslide at Mud Creek along Highway 1 in Monterey County, the first dramatic photos of which appeared on Tuesday, is being called the largest slide in recorded state history, with a spokeswoman for Caltrans referring to it as "one of a kind." Spokeswoman Susana Cruz tells the Associated Press that "it's still moving," and it will take some time to assess the scope of the cleanup and rebuilding process that is to come.

Chicago, IL

